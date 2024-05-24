Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) announced a notable increase in its fourth-quarter earnings compared to the same period last year, surpassing Wall Street predictions.The company reported a net income of $127.55 million, or $4.95 per share, up from $91.79 million, or $3.46 per share, in the fourth quarter of the previous year.On average, analysts had projected earnings of $2.89 per share, according to Thomson Reuters. These estimates usually exclude special items.Revenue for the quarter experienced a significant growth of 21.2%, rising to $959.76 million from $791.57 million the previous year.A summary of Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s fourth-quarter earnings (GAAP) is as follows:- Net Income (Q4): $127.55 million vs. $91.79 million last year.- Earnings Per Share (Q4): $4.95 vs. $3.46 last year.- Revenue (Q4): $959.76 million vs. $791.57 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com