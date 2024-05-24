Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) surged by more than 12% in pre-market trading on Friday, reaching $1,020.00, following the release of robust fourth-quarter results. The company also projected a 10% increase in full-year sales.For the fourth quarter, net income surged to $127.55 million, or $4.95 per share, up from $91.79 million, or $3.46 per share, in the same period last year. This surpassed the average earnings estimate of $2.89 per share, as predicted by analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters.Quarterly net sales rose to $959.76 million, compared to $791.57 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.Looking ahead, Deckers forecasts that net sales will grow approximately 10%, reaching $4.7 billion for the full year.Deckers’ shares closed at $904.65 on Thursday, marking a 1.31% increase. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $424.36 and $956.17.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com