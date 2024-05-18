The latest data released on May 17, 2024, by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows a significant decrease in crude oil speculative net positions. The previous reading of 215.4K has fallen to 203.0K, signaling a shift in market sentiment.This 12.4K drop suggests that traders are becoming more cautious or bearish about the future prices of crude oil. Market analysts are closely examining this trend for potential implications on crude oil prices and broader economic indicators.The decline in speculative net positions could be driven by a variety of factors, including global supply concerns, geopolitical events, or changing economic conditions. As investors digest this new information, they will be making critical decisions that could impact the markets in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates and insights on how this development will influence the oil industry and related sectors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com