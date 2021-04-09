Decline In Spain Industrial Production Slows In February

Spain’s industrial production declined at a slower pace in February, the statistical office INE reported Friday.

Industrial output was down 2.1 percent year-on-year, slower than the 2.3 percent fall in January. This was also bigger than the expected decrease of 1.3 percent.

Likewise, the annual fall in calendar-adjusted industrial output slowed to 3.4 percent from 7 percent a month ago.

Among sub-groups, production of capital goods showed the biggest annual fall of 7.7 percent, followed by a 2.6 percent decrease in consumer goods output. At the same time, intermediate goods output remained flat and energy production grew 2.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output remained flat after falling 0.8 percent in January.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com