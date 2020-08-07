Decline In Spain Industrial Production Slows In June

Spain industrial production continued to decline in June, but the pace of decrease slowed further as measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus were relaxed, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.

Industrial output was down 14 percent annually, after declining 24.7 percent in May. Output was forecast to decline 15.4 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 9.6 percent on year, following a 28.1 percent drop a month ago.

Among components, capital goods output fell the most, by 17.9 percent. Intermediate goods production dropped 14.5 percent and energy production slid 13.1 percent. Consumer goods output decreased 9.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production growth moderated to 14 percent from 14.3 percent in May.

