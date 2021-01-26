Decline In Sweden Producer Prices Slows In December

Sweden producer prices declined at a slower pace in December, Statistics Sweden reported Tuesday.

Producer prices fell 2.7 percent annually, slower than the 4.4 percent decrease posted in November.

Prices have been falling since January 2020 but this was the slowest fall in ten months.

Prices dropped 0.9 percent on the domestic market and by 4.5 percent on the export market. On the import market, prices were down 7.7 percent.

Prices on energy-related products fell 13.6 percent from last year. Excluding energy-related products, the PPI declined 0.9 percent.

Month-on-month, producer prices grew 1.2 percent in December, data showed.

