The latest data released by Baker Hughes shows a decline in the number of oil rigs in the United States. The count dropped from 499 in the previous period to 496 currently. This decrease reflects a shift in the oil and gas industry, potentially indicating adjustments in production levels or market conditions.The U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count is an important indicator of activity in the energy sector and is closely monitored by investors and analysts. The updated data as of 10th May 2024, highlights the ongoing changes in the industry as companies respond to fluctuating demand and pricing pressures. Observers will be watching closely to see how this trend develops in the coming months and what implications it may have for the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com