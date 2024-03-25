The latest data on new home sales in the United States for February 2024 has shown a decline of -0.3%, compared to the previous month of January 2024 when the indicator was at 1.5%. This information was updated on March 25, 2024, indicating a decrease in new home sales. The comparison is based on a month-over-month basis, highlighting a decrease in the sale of new homes in the country during the specified period.This decline in new home sales may have implications for the housing market and the overall economy in the United States. Analysts and investors will be closely monitoring future data to gauge the trend in new home sales and its impact on the broader economic outlook. This development underscores the importance of keeping a close eye on key economic indicators to assess the health of the housing sector and the economy as a whole.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com