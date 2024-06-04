Spain’s labor market saw a slight deceleration in its unemployment decline for June 2024, according to data updated on June 4, 2024. The latest indicator shows that unemployment fell by 58.7K, a minimal slowdown compared to the previous figure of a 60.5K decrease.This data underscores a trend of continued improvement in the employment sector, albeit at a marginally slower rate. The small decrease in the reduction rate may reflect seasonality or shifts in hiring patterns. However, the overall drop signifies sustained positive momentum in Spain’s efforts to reduce joblessness and boost economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com