Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Demand For UK Houses Weakest Since 2013

Demand For UK Houses Weakest Since 2013

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Demand for new homes declined to a six-year low as prospective home buyers wait for political and economic certainty over Brexit, the Federation of Master Builders reported Wednesday.

According to the annual survey of small and medium house builders, demand for new homes decreased 8 percent from last year to its lowest level since 2013.

Small house builders report current buyer demand at 2.9 out of 5.0, which was down from 3.14 last year. The balance is forecast to fall further to 2.75 next year.

About 48 percent of builders cited the lack of consumer confidence as reason for weak buyer demand.

Brian Berry, chief executive of the FMB, said small house builders are starting to see the effects of Brexit uncertainty taking its toll on consumer confidence.

Hopefully this is just a short-term pause, and that post-Brexit, demand will pick up once again, Berry noted.

“If not, and we enter a downturn period, the Government will need to consider how best to support SME house builders to avoid many firms leaving the sector,” added Berry.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.