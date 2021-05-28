Denmark Business Confidence Strengthens In May

Denmark’s business confidence increased in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.
The industrial confidence index rose 4 in May from 1 in April.
The overall business confidence increased to 110.9 in May from 107.1 in the previous month.
The confidence index in the construction sector fell to -4 in May from 0 in the prior month.
The morale in the services sector gained to 10 in May from 3 in the preceding month.
The retail sector confidence index decreased to -2 in May from 4 in the previous month.
