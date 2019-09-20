Denmark Consumer Confidence Falls In September

Denmark’s consumer confidence fell in September after rising in the previous month, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 4.3 in September from 6.3 in August. In July, the confidence index reading was 2.9.

The index measuring consumer’s view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 14.5 in September from 15.0 in August.

The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 8.6 in September from 11.0 in the preceding month.

Households’ judgment about the general economic situation of the country over the next year weakened with index declining to minus 5.7 from minus 1.8 in August. The index measuring past general economic situation came in to 8.7 versus 11.6 a month ago.

