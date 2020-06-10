Denmark Consumer Prices Steady In May

Denmark’s consumer prices remained unchanged for a second straight month in May, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index remained unchanged in May, same as in April.

In May, the CPI was influenced by Covid-19, as the lapse of price observations is significantly greater than usual, the agency said.

The biggest decline was seen in the prices for transport in May, including a particular fall in gasoline and diesel prices.

Prices for transportation decreased 3.7 percent in May and clothing and footwear prices fell 2.7 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy products and unprocessed foods, was 0.7 percent in May.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in May.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.2 percent annually in May, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP decreased 0.1 percent in May.

