Denmark Export, Import Growth Slows In May

Denmark’s exports and imports slowed in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year in May, after a 6.5 percent rise in April.

Imports grew 0.8 percent in May, after a 1.5 percent increase in the previous month.

The total trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuel was a seasonally adjusted DKK9.1 billion in May.

In the January to May period, exports grew 8.4 percent and imports rose 4.6 percent from the previous year.

