Denmark Exports Fall In November

Denmark’s exports and imports declined in November, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.4 percent rise in October.

Imports decreased 1.2 percent annually in November, following a 0.7 percent decline in the preceding month.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuel was DKK 10.2 billion in November.

For the first eleven months of the year, both the exports and imports increased from the same period last year.

