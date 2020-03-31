Denmark GDP Expands More Than Estimated

Denmark’s economy grew more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, revised data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter after expanding 0.5 percent in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter growth was revised up from 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, the economy grew 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter versus previous estimate of 1.8 percent.

In 2019, GDP grew 2.4 percent compared to the last year, mainly driven by high net exports, the agency said.

The employment increased 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter and rose 1.2 percent in 2019.

