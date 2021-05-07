Denmark Industrial Production Accelerates In March

Denmark’s industrial production accelerated in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent month-on-month in March, after a 2.1 percent drop in February. In January, output had increased 2.3 percent.

Production of plastic, glass and concrete industry increased the most by 14.3 percent monthly in April. Production of textile and leather industry, and furniture and other industries increased by 8.2 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively.

The industrial turnover rose 6.0 monthly in March.

In the first quarter, industrial production gained 6.0 percent quarterly.

