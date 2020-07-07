Denmark Industrial Production Falls Further

Denmark’s industrial production declined at a softer pace in May due to the Covid-19 pandemic, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent month-on-month in May, following a downwardly revised 5.2 percent decline in April. A similar rate of decline was last seen in September 2017.

The pharmaceutical industry with a 5.3 percent production decline contributed the most to the latest fall in output.

The production in wood and paper industry declined 15.6 percent fall in May and production in electronic industry decreased 9.7 percent.

Meanwhile, production of transport equipment rose 31.5 percent, and chemical industry and oil refineries increased by 4.9 percent.

The industrial turnover rose 1.8 percent monthly in May.

