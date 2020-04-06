Denmark Industrial Production Rises In February

Denmark’s industrial production grew in February after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent month-on-month in March, after a 5.1 percent decline in February. In January, output increased 6.8 percent.

The latest increase in production was mainly due to machinery and pharmaceutical industry.

Production in metals increased by 13.1 percent monthly in February, and those of mechanical engineering and electronics industry rose by 11.3 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.

In the three months ended January, industrial production fell 0.3 percent from the preceding three months.

Industrial turnover declined 2.2 percent monthly in February and fell 0.3 percent in the February quarter.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com