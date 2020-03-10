Denmark Inflation, Exports Rises

Denmark’s consumer price inflation rose in February, and exports rose in January, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.
The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.7 percent increase in January.
The biggest increase was seen in the prices for health prices, down 2.9 percent annually in February, while prices for communication decreased 1.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in February.
The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.7 percent annually in February, after a 0.8 percent increase in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.4 percent in February.
Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel rose a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 3.2 percent fall in December.
Imports increased 4.7 percent annually in January, reversing a 3.4 percent decline in the preceding month.
The seasonally adjusted trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuel was DKK 11.3 billion in January.
