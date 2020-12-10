Denmark Inflation Rises In November

Denmark’s consumer price inflation rose in November, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.4 percent increase in October.

The consumer price index for November is affected by Covid-19, as the drop in price observations has been slightly larger than normal, the agency said.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most by 16.8 percent in November, mainly due to higher prices for tobacco.

Communication cost had the largest decline of 4.0 percent, due to lower prices for telecommunications services.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, rose to 1.2 percent in November from 0.9 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in November.

