Denmark Inflation Rises, Industrial Production Falls

Denmark’s consumer price inflation rose marginally in December, while industrial production fell sharply in November led by a slump in the pharmaceutical industry, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.7 percent increase in November.

Prices for education had the biggest increase of 2.2 percent annually in December, while clothing and footwear prices declined by 3.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in December. Prices for food, charter trips and alcoholic beverages reduced the index by 0.17 percentage points, the agency said.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.8 percent annually in December, following a 0.6 percent increase in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.2 percent in December.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production declined 5.2 percent month-on-month in November, following a 0.5 percent fall in October. In September, production rose 2.0 percent.

The latest decline was due to a 21 percent slump in output in the pharmaceutical industry.

Excluding pharmaceutical industry, production grew 0.4 percent from the previous month.

In the three months ended in November, industrial production rose 0.4 percent from the preceding three months.

Industrial turnover increased 0.3 percent monthly in November and rose 2.5 percent in the November quarter.

