Denmark Jobless Rate Declines In September

Denmark’s jobless rate declined in September, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate fell to 3.3 percent in September from 3.5 percent in August.

The gross unemployment fell by 5,400 to 94,600 in September from 100,000 in the preceding month.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, decreased to 1.3 percent in September from 1.4 percent in the previous month.

Based on the LFS data, the number of unemployed persons was 140,000 in September.

