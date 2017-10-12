Denmark Jobless Rate Drops In August

Denmark’s unemployment rate decreased slightly in August after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 4.4 percent in August from 4.5 percent in July.
Gross unemployment declined to 118,800 in August from 121,400 in the preceding month.
The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 16 to 24 age group, remained unchanged at 3.0 percent in August.
