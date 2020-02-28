Denmark Jobless Rate Steady In January

Denmark’s jobless rate continued to remain stable in January, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in January, the same as seen in December. The jobless rate has remained at this level since November 2018.

The gross unemployment fell to 103,800 in January from 104,100 in the preceding month.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, was 1.8 percent in January, same as in the previous month.

Based on the LFS data, the jobless rate was 4.9 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons were 147,000 in January.

