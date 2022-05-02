Denmark Manufacturing Growth Quickens Further

Denmark’s manufacturing activity expanded at a faster rate for the second straight month in April to its highest level in four months, survey data from Danish Purchasing & Logistics Forum- DILF showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted DILF purchasing manager’s index for the manufacturing sector climbed to 63.0 in April from 61.9 in March. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Except for production, all sub -indices registered increase in April. The sub-index for new orders improved from 54.3 in March from 57.7 in April. Meanwhile, the production index dropped to 62.3 from 66.3.

The index for stock of purchased products experienced a sharp increase of 8.3 points in April despite remaining below the neutral mark of 50.0.

The sub-index for purchase prices climbed 0.9 points to 78.8.

