Denmark Producer Price Inflation At 2-1/2 Year Low

Denmark’s producer price inflation fell to the weakest level in two-and-a-half years in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The producer price index fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in May, after a 1.2 percent rise in April.

The latest rate was the lowest since October 2016, when the producer prices fell 0.8 percent.

Domestic market prices climbed 1.7 percent annually in May, after a 3.5 percent rise in the previous month. Foreign market prices declined 2.0 percent, following a 0.9 percent decrease.

The import price index rose 1.6 percent annually in May and 0.3 percent from the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.4 percent in May, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in the preceding month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com