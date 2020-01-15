Denmark Producer Prices Decline Slows In November

Denmark’s producer prices decline slowed in November, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in November, following a 2.6 percent decline in October. Prices have fallen steadily since May.

The significantly smaller decline in the annual producer prices was due to a lower decrease in prices for raw material extraction and a growth in prices in the industry.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in December.

Domestic market prices declined 1.9 percent annually in November, while foreign market prices rose 1.0 percent.

Import prices increased 0.5 percent yearly in November and remained unchanged from a month ago.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com