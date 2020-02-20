Denmark Producer Prices Fall In January

Denmark’s producer prices decline in January, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The producer price index fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.3 percent decline in December. Prices have fallen steadily since May.

The significantly smaller decline in the annual producer prices was due to a lower decrease in prices for raw material extraction and an increase in prices in the industry.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in January.

Domestic market prices declined 4.2 percent annually in January, while foreign market prices rose 1.6 percent.

Import prices edged up 0.1 percent yearly in January and fell 0.4 from a month ago.

