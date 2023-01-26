Danish retail sales declined at a faster pace in December to its lowest level since the same month of 2016, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

Retail sales fell 2.2 percent month-on-month in December, following a 0.1 percent decrease in November.

Sales of food and other groceries decreased by 2.6 percent monthly in December. Clothing sales slumped 5.5 percent and sales of other consumables fell 1.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 7.8 percent in December, following a 7.4 percent fall in the previous month.

During the October to December period, retail sales declined 8.4 percent annually and contracted 2.7 percent from the previous three months.

