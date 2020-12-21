Denmark Retail Sales Decrease In November

Denmark retail sales declined in November after rising in the previous month, figures from the Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent monthly in November, after a 8.3 percent growth in October.

Sales of clothing and other goods fell 3.0 percent monthly in November. Sales of food and grocery, and other consumables decreased by 2.7 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

On an annual basis, retail sales increased 6.2 percent in November, after a 13.7 percent gain in the previous month.

