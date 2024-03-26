Preliminary figures released by Statistics Denmark on Tuesday revealed a boost in Danish retail sales for the first time in three months. In February, retail sales saw a 2.2% rise, marking a recovery from the 1.2% decline experienced in January.In terms of specific sectors, food retail and other groceries experienced a 1.5% growth in February, while sales of other consumer goods saw a 2.5% rise. Additionally, clothing sales surged up to 3.98% higher during the same period.Year on year comparison for February also indicated accelerated growth in retail sales, with a substantial 6.6% increase compared to the minimal 0.9% growth recorded the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com