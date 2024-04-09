Denmark’s trade balance showed a positive development in February 2024, with the latest data revealing an increase compared to the previous month. In January 2024, the trade balance had stopped at 22.9 billion, but in February 2024, it surged to 26.3 billion. This significant jump indicates a strengthening of Denmark’s position in international trade during the specified period.The updated figures, released on April 9, 2024, highlight the ongoing growth and stability in Denmark’s economy, with the trade balance reflecting favorable conditions for the country’s exports and imports. The positive momentum in the trade balance is a promising sign for Denmark’s economic outlook and its continued participation in the global market. Investors and analysts will likely keep a close eye on the country’s trade performance in the coming months to assess the sustainability of this upward trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com