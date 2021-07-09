Denmark Trade Surplus Increases In May

Denmark’s trade surplus increased in May, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The total trade surplus rose to DKK 12.0 billion in May from DKK 9.0 billion in April.

Exports increased 2.3 percent monthly in May, while imports declined 0.3 percent.

The goods trade surplus rose to DKK 8.2 billion in May from DKK 7.9 billion in April. Goods exports rose 0.7 percent and imports grew 0.4 percent.

The surplus in the services trade rose to DKK 3.8 billion in May from DKK 1.1 billion in the previous month. Exports gained 5.1 percent and imports fell 1.5 percent.

The current account surplus increased to DKK 14.6 billion in May from DKK 13.7 billion in April.

