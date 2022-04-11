Denmark Trade Surplus Rises In February

Denmark’s trade surplus increased in February as exports rose and imports decreased, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The total trade surplus rose to DKK 17.5 billion in February from DKK 14.7 billion in January.

Exports increased 1.4 percent monthly in February, while imports declined 0.8 percent.

The goods trade surplus rose to DKK 6.3 billion in February from DKK 4.4 billion in January. Goods exports grew 0.7 percent and imports decreased 1.8 percent.

The surplus in the services trade increased to DKK 11.2 billion in February from DKK 10.2 billion in the previous month. Exports increased 2.3 percent and imports gained 0.8 percent.

The current account surplus rose to DKK 20.4 billion in February from DKK 17.3 billion in January.

