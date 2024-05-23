COPENHAGEN, May 23, 2024 — Denmark’s consumer confidence index has shown signs of improvement for the first time in months. According to the latest data, the consumer confidence indicator rose to -6.5 in May 2024, up from -8.6 in April 2024. This rise marks a significant shift, indicating that Danish consumers are beginning to regain a more optimistic outlook on the economy.The latest figures were released on May 23, 2024, showing a 2.1-point increase. The negative values still represent overall consumer pessimism, but the lessening of this sentiment is a positive indicator for the Danish economy. The improvement in consumer confidence could lead to increased consumer spending, which is a critical component of economic growth.Economists are cautiously optimistic about this upward trend, noting that while the country is not yet out of the woods, the recent data suggests a movement in the right direction. If this trend continues, it could signal strong consumer resilience and a potential rebound in economic activity in Denmark.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com