In April 2024, Denmark's Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a slight decrease, with the current indicator coming in at 0.8%. This marks a decrease from the previous month of March 2024, where the CPI was at 0.9%. The Year-over-Year comparison shows a marginal decline in the CPI for April compared to the same month a year ago.The data, which was updated on 10 May 2024, indicates a subtle shift in consumer price levels in Denmark. While the decrease is minimal, it highlights the ongoing fluctuations in the country's economy. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and provides insights into the cost of living for Danish citizens. Economists will be monitoring future CPI data releases to assess any potential trends or impacts on the broader economic landscape.