In a surprising turn of economic events, Denmark's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell sharply by -1.8% in the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data released on May 21, 2024. This marks a significant downturn from the fourth quarter of 2023, when the GDP had registered a 2.6% increase.The drastic decline seen over the first three months of 2024 starkly contrasts with the robust economic performance towards the end of 2023. The drop in GDP highlights potential underlying economic challenges that Denmark might be facing, raising concerns over the country's economic stability moving forward.Analysts will be keenly watching for further indicators and any governmental policy interventions aimed at countering this negative growth trend. The substantial quarter-over-quarter GDP decline underscores the volatile nature of economic conditions and sets a cautious tone for the remainder of the year.