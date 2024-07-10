In a recent update from 10 July 2024, Denmark’s Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) showed a decline from 2.10% in May 2024 to 1.80% in June 2024. The HICP measures the changes in consumer prices with a common methodology across EU countries, allowing for comparability.This year-over-year analysis highlights a further cooling of inflationary pressures in the Danish economy. The previous indicator, which reached 2.10% in May, was also based on a comparison to the same month a year prior. The continuous decrease in HICP could point to easing cost pressures for consumers and businesses alike, reflective of broader economic adjustments or effective financial interventions.These latest figures are pivotal for policymakers and investors, as they provide a clearer picture of inflation trends within Denmark. Attention will now turn to whether this trend sustains in the coming months and how it correlates with other economic indicators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com