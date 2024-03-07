In a concerning economic development, Denmark’s industrial production experienced a significant decline of 3.5% in January 2024 compared to the previous month. The previous indicator in December 2023 had shown a more modest decrease of 0.3%. This sharp drop in industrial production indicates a challenging start to the year for the Danish economy.The latest data, updated on March 7, 2024, highlights the month-over-month comparison, emphasizing the substantial negative impact on industrial output within a short period. The decline in industrial production can have widespread implications for the overall economic growth and stability of Denmark. Authorities and experts may closely monitor this trend to assess potential strategies to support and revitalize the industrial sector in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com