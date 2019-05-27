Denmark's Retail Sales Fall For First Time In 3 Months

Denmark’s retail sales decreased for the first time in three months in April, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.

Retail sales dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in March.

Food sales gained 1.2 percent from previous month, while clothing sales plunged 5.1 percent.

Meanwhile, on a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 3.2 percent in April from 1 percent in the previous month.

In three months to April, retail sales advanced 1.9 percent compared to 0.6 percent in the same period last year.

