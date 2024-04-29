Deutsche Bank recently disclosed an update related to the ongoing legal proceedings involving its acquisition of Postbank. This situation could impact the bank’s profitability for the second quarter and the year overall, as well as capital ratios. The combined estimated total of all claims, including accrued interest, is approximately 1.3 billion euros.On April 26, 2024, the Higher Regional Court of Cologne evaluated the claims made by some former Postbank shareholders. These shareholders argued that a higher purchase price should have been offered during Deutsche Bank’s voluntary acquisition proposal which occurred on October 7, 2010. Based on the court’s remarks during the hearing, there appear to be valid aspects to these complaints. These could affect Deutsche Bank’s predictions of future cash outflows and necessitate a legal provision in the second quarter of 2024, according to a statement from the bank.Regardless of Deutsche Bank’s strong opposition to the court’s findings, these views will inform the bank’s risk evaluation related to possible future financial repercussions.Deutsche Bank highlighted its ongoing commitment to a detailed examination of the legal considerations and the potential financial statement impact. At this point, the bank anticipates that this situation won’t significantly influence strategic plans or financial objectives.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com