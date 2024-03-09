Deutsche Boerse AG has announced the appointment of Stephan Leithner as the new CEO. At age 57, Leithner will assume the position on October 1, 2024, initially serving as Co-CEO alongside Theodor Weimer. By the end of 2024, Weimer, reaching the age of 65, will step down from the Executive Board, as his contract expires.Since 2018, Leithner has been on Deutsche Börse AG’s Executive Board, overseeing pre- and post-trading operations. His current portfolio includes the strategically significant Investment Management Solutions segment comprising ISS STOXX and SimCorp, along with the Group’s post-trade business, Clearstream. A decision about his successor will be announced in due course.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com