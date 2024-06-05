Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) announced on Wednesday the appointment of John Bethancourt as the independent chair of the company’s Board, effective July 1. Bethancourt will succeed Barbara Baumann, who will continue to serve on the board and participate in the compensation committee as well as the governance, environment, and public policy committee.Bethancourt previously held the position of executive vice president for technology and services at Chevron. As of now, Devon Energy’s stock is trading at $46.38, marking a 0.28 percent increase on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com