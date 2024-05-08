The following is a summary of the financial performance of DHI Group Inc. (DHX) in the first quarter:The company reported a loss of $1.51 million, as compared to earnings of $0.46 million in the same period last year. The reported earnings per share (EPS) was -$0.03, contrasting with an EPS of $0.01 in the first quarter of the previous year. However, when considering special factors, DHI Group Inc. reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the period, beating the analysts’ projection of $0.02 per share.The company’s revenue for the quarter was $36.03 million, slightly lower than the $38.62 million reported in the corresponding period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com