DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm dedicated to developing innovative treatments for severe ischemic diseases, has successfully completed a private placement amounting to $11.8 million from accredited investors.The company issued roughly 4.7 million shares at $2.50 per share, representing a 10% premium over the closing price per share on June 25, 2024. Net proceeds from this private placement totaled $11.7 million.This financial influx has considerably improved their pro forma cash and investment standing.As of March 31, 2024, DiaMedica’s reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments amounted to $46.7 million. Factoring in the estimated $11.7 million in net proceeds from the private placement, the company’s cash and investments would have risen to $58.2 million on a pro forma basis.Over the past year, DMAC shares have traded within a range of $1.93 to $4.40. As of pre-market trading, the stock stands at $3.19, marking an 8.14% increase.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com