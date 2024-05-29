On Wednesday, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) announced its financial results for the first quarter, simultaneously revising its full-year 2024 earnings, net sales, and consolidated same store sales growth outlook.For fiscal 2024, the sporting goods retailer now anticipates earnings per share (EPS) ranging between $13.35 and $13.75 on net sales estimated to be between $13.1 billion and $13.2 billion. The company also projects consolidated same store sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.This updated guidance reflects an improvement over previous projections, which set EPS between $12.85 and $13.25, net sales from $13.0 billion to $13.13 billion, and same store sales growth between 1 to 2 percent.Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters forecast earnings of $13.24 per share on net sales of $13.16 billion for the year, typically excluding special items.In the first quarter, DICK’S Sporting Goods recorded a net income of $275.30 million, or $3.30 per share, compared to $304.65 million, or $3.40 per share, in the same period the previous year.Quarterly net sales saw a significant increase of 6.2 percent, reaching $3.02 billion from $2.84 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Comparable store sales experienced a growth of 5.3 percent.Market expectations for the quarter were earnings of $2.95 per share on net sales of $2.94 billion.Moreover, on Tuesday, the Board of Directors authorized and announced a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share on common stock and Class B common stock. This dividend will be payable in cash on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com