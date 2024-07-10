Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) announced on Wednesday the acquisition of a highly connected colocation data center in the Slough Trading Estate for $200 million. This acquisition marks the company’s entry into the west London submarket.The newly acquired campus consists of two separate data centers with a combined capacity of 15 megawatts, offering potential for future expansion.Following the acquisition, the Slough data center will be incorporated into Digital Realty’s existing Metro Connect solution, facilitating seamless connectivity across its six campuses spread throughout Greater London. It will also gain access to ServiceFabric, Digital Realty’s open interconnection and orchestration platform.Digital Realty announced that this transaction aligns with its ongoing efforts to enhance its global data center platform, known as PlatformDIGITAL.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com