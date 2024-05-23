The Justice Department has announced a significant lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), the parent company of Ticketmaster, on allegations of monopolizing the concert ticket sale market.In collaboration with 30 state and district attorneys general, the Justice Department has filed a civil antitrust suit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster, accusing them of monopolization and anti-competitive practices that hinder competition in the live entertainment industry.The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, seeks structural changes to restore competition within the live concert industry, aiming to offer better choices and lower prices for fans, and to open opportunities for working musicians and performance artists.The complaint claims that Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s dominant position has stifled innovation in ticketing, forcing U.S. music fans to use outdated technology and pay higher prices than those in other countries.Attorney General Merrick B. Garland stated, “We allege that Live Nation utilizes unlawful, anti-competitive conduct to maintain its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the U.S., to the detriment of fans, artists, smaller promoters, and venue operators. This results in higher fees for fans, fewer concert opportunities for artists, and limited options for ticketing services at venues. It’s time to dismantle Live Nation-Ticketmaster.”Live Nation reportedly manages over 400 musical artists, handles about 60% of concert promotions at major venues, and, through Ticketmaster, holds a controlling interest in ticketing for roughly 80% or more of major concert venues.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco remarked, “Today’s announcement is part of the Justice Department’s ongoing efforts to combat corporate misconduct. Our campaign against anti-competitive behavior is crucial as it negatively impacts consumers, workers, and various businesses.”In response, Live Nation has termed the Justice Department’s allegations as “baseless,” arguing that the lawsuit would not address the concerns fans have regarding ticket prices, service fees, and access to shows.”The DOJ’s lawsuit will not resolve the issues fans care about, such as ticket prices and service fees,” Live Nation stated. “Labelling Ticketmaster as a monopoly might provide the DOJ a temporary PR victory, but it will lose in court. This neglects the fundamental economics of live entertainment, including the distribution of service fees to venues and the steady erosion of Ticketmaster’s market share and profit margin.”Currently, LYV’s stock is trading at $94.82, a decline of $6.58 or 6.49%, on the NYSE.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com