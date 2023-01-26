U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter, weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 21 and durable goods orders for December have been published at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback climbed against its major counterparts after the data.

The greenback was trading at 129.99 against the yen, 1.0882 against the euro, 1.2369 against the pound and 0.9191 against the franc around 8:35 am ET.

